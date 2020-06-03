1 of 17
It’s been a tough few months for all citizens as COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, has spread its tentacles across the globe. In the UAE too, in order to curb the spread of infection, the government launched the 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' campaign and imposed travel restrictions as the streets were disinfected and a flurry of tests were carried out. | Above: Shoppers at Mall of the Emirates on Wednesday.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Now, as the economy begins to reopen, with precautions but hope anew, residents of the emirates head back to normal life; back to the offices they’ve worked away from and the stores they’ve long wanted to go back to. Here’s a look at the new normal in Dubai. | Above: Employees on their way to work at Business Bay area.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Commuters wait for buses at Business Bay Metro station.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Diners at a food outlet in Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Customers at check out jewellery at an outlet in Gold Souk, Deira.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Employees on their way to work at Business Bay area.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Commuters at Union Metro station, Deira.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Shoppers inside Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
People queue at a food outlet inside Dubai Mall.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman of Nikai, chairs a meeting at their head office in Bur Dubai.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf Ne
Traffic on Abu Baker Al Siddique Road in Deira.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf Ne
A view of shops at Deira Souk.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman /Gulf News
Employees on their way to offices at the Business Bay area.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Shoppers at Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Employees at work at the Nikai Head Office in Bur Dubai.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf Ne
Shoppers at Mall of the Emirates.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Traffic on Umm Hurair Road.
Image Credit: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf Ne