Ras Al Khaimah:

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched bicycle patrols to cut response times. The patrols, introduced on Thursday, will cover the entire emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the bicycle patrols aim to enhance response times and ensure security and stability in the community.

Officers on bicycles can often reach accidents and crime scenes faster than their colleagues in cars due to traffic, according to Major General Bin Alwan. They will provide the same service and assistance police patrol cars offer, he added.

Each patrol consists of two bicycles, one officer on each, which is fitted with emergency lights as well as equipped with tools for communication with the police operation room.

As many as 12 patrols have been launched.

Officers will wear special police uniforms and they are highly trained and well-equipped, said Major General Bin Alwan.

Ras Al Khaimah Police are keen on providing the best field practices and services to enhance security, safety and peace in the emirate, added Major General Bin Alwan.

He said the bicycle patrols would enhance presence of the police in the field and curb crime rates.

The bicycles are considered environmentally friendly and can play a major role in spreading awareness during the coronavirus movement restrictions.