The PMO Global Alliance (PMOGA), world’s largest community of project management offices (PMOs) and professionals, announced the launch of the first PMO Global Alliance UAE Community Hub with the support of Dubai Municipality.

The two entities joined forces to organise the ‘International PMO Connection Day’ at Museum of the Future in Dubai.

This move empowers local PMO professionals to exchange knowledge and best practices through partnerships in various initiatives hosted by the Hub to achieve milestones for organisations and professionals at a global scale, the municipality said.

“This one-of-a-kind event brought together PMOs and professionals from around the world under one roof in line with the directive of the wise leadership to promote a competitive spirit among all sectors in the UAE. The event follows Dubai Municipality’s efforts in supporting the development of the PMO sector in Dubai and promotes the vision of being a leading municipality for a global city,” a statement from the municipality said.

The event facilitates networking and exchange of expertise between international professionals in the field and aims at fostering the growth of project management offices, institutions and employees locally, regionally and internationally.

Panel discussion

A panel discussion on the theme ‘How a PMO Can Reach the Top of the World’ was held. It saw the participation of Heba Al Shehhi, head of PMO at Dubai Municipality and president, PMOGA UAE Hub; Americo Pinto, founder and chair of PMO Global Alliance; Christoph Hirnle, managing director of Meisterplan; Mazin Gadir, representative of the Project Management Institute UAE Chapter; Farah AlHanbali, senior manager, People Advisory Services, EY MENA; and Obi Omoregie, head of Project Management Capability at Nawah Energy Company.

Pinto delivered the keynote address titled ‘What Makes a World-Class PMO’, which addressed best practices in PMOs to achieve desired goals as they aim for universality.

Excellence and leadership

The PMO Connection Day was hosted in light of the achievements of the Dubai Municipality in this sector — including the Best Project Management Entity in the World Award for 2021 at the PMO Global Awards, a highly prestigious award for the project management industry.