As the UAE Free Zone landscape continues to evolve, IFZA remains steadfast in its commitment to being a partner-oriented organization. Our unique B2B (business-to-business) model places a strong emphasis on building and maintaining relationships with our global network of Professional Partners who can rely on us for personalized support and solution-based approaches.

Each member of our network of Professional Partners has a dedicated Client Engagement Manager (CEM) who provides round-the-clock assistance. Our CEMs are carefully selected and trained to ensure they provide competent and efficient support even after the company formation process. Our Partners are also supported by a team of Client Relation Officers and visa specialists ensuring that they receive world-class support throughout their journey with IFZA.

Beyond company formation in Dubai, IFZA creates a Free Zone community, hosting dedicated events for our partners and licenses, and working with them on CSR initiatives. We believe in giving back to the UAE economy, and we reward our partners with a competitive commission structure. Our partners also have access to world-class training through the IFZA Academy, the only training centre for the Free Zone community. This includes training programs and workshops to develop their skills and knowledge, enabling them to stay ahead of the competition.

By partnering with IFZA, businesses gain access to our extensive network of specialists across all aspects of operations, as well as our unique regulatory and fiscal advantages. This allows entrepreneurs to focus on their core competencies while we take care of the rest.

Justina Pereckaite, Head of International Client Relations, IFZA Image Credit:

Building trust with partners worldwide

By Justina Pereckaite, IFZA Head of International Client Relations

IFZA's commitment to excellence and continuous development is reflected in its growing and diverse team of UAE Free Zone experts. The team's expertise is spread across various regions such as the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, catering to a wider range of target markets.

As part of IFZA's efforts to increase its contribution to the growth of the UAE and build a robust ecosystem for SMEs, we are catering to wider target markets and collaborating with international partners.

The team members are fluent in multiple languages, including Mandarin, Russian, German, Italian, Spanish, Portuguese, French and English, enabling them to communicate effectively and provide more peace of mind to the diverse network of Partners worldwide.

By collaborating and sharing expertise across borders, we ensure that our partners receive the best service and support regardless of their location. Open communication, transparency, and a commitment to mutual success are key elements that underpin the relationship between IFZA and its Partners.