Dubai: A series of programmes highlighting Pakistan’s culture, art and history are lined up across the UAE to mark 79th Pakistan National Day.

The main flag hoisting ceremonies will be organised at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Pakistan Consulate General in Dubai on March 23. Ambassador of Pakistan Moazzam Ahmad Khan, who will unfurl the flag at 8am on the day, has asked the community to attend the events in large number.

He will also host an official reception in Abu Dhabi on March 24 for diplomats, officials and top community members.

In Dubai, Ahmad Amjad Ali, Pakistan Consul General, will perform the flag hoisting ceremony at 9am on Saturday and will also hold an official reception on March 25 in Dubai.

Pakistan Festival

Pakistan Association in Dubai is organising ‘Pakistan Festival’ from March 21 to 23 at the association premises. The event will offer various attractions and fun-filled activities, including performance by comedians and singers, traditional food stalls, games and prizes for children. The entry is free for all.

The highlight of the events on March 23 will be the performance by famous Pakistani stage and television artist and comedian Sohail Ahmad also known as Azizi along with famous comedy Urdu poet Anwar Masood.

Pakistan Social Centre will also host a community event showcasing culture, art and literature of the country.

“The aim of holding such events is to provide one platform to the community, especially to the younger generation, to make them aware about the history of their country and the importance of the Pakistan National Day,” said Chaudhry Khalid Hussain, President of the Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah.

On the final day of the festival, a live telecast of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held.

Why Pakistan National Day is celebrated