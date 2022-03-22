Dubai: Following an annual tradition, the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) brought the community together to mark the Pakistan Day this year over the weekend on March 18 and 19.

The PAD Sports Committee organised the crowd-favourite Desi Sports Night on Friday, March 18 which was attended by more than 200 individuals, the association said in a press release.

Pakistan Day is marked on March 23 At the buzzing PAD Sports Complex, families and children experienced the nostalgia of playing street games popular back home, from rassa Kashi and ludo to pithho garam, caroms and more. The festive evening echoed with a chorus of popular national songs as people of all ages mingled together over games, henna designing, chai and a variety of mouth-watering cultural snacks.

The celebrations carried on to the following day on Saturday, March l9, with the Jashn-e-Pakistan event. Organised by the PAD Culture Committee, the event was lined up with tableaus, national songs, authentic Pakistani delicacies and performances by Nouman Shah and Pakistani comedian duo Barkat and Uzmi. The evening kicked off with the Dubai Police band performance outside the Pakistan Auditorium building, followed by the roaring of engines as the Pakistan Riders Group (PRG) rallied to PAD on luxury motorbikes.

Hundreds of Pakistani families gathered as the festivities came to life at the Pakistan Auditorium.

CEO Community Development Authority, Dr Omar Al Muthanna congratulated the Pakistani community on marking Pakistan Resolution Day and took the opportunity to reflect on the exceptional bilateral relations shared between Pakistan and the UAE. “I congratulate you all on the occasion of Pakistan’s National Day and thank you for inviting me today. PAD’s commitment to serve any individual regardless of their nationality is crucial for the vision of our country. In recognition of PAD’s contribution to the national objective and unwavering commitment to the welfare of our communities, I would like to extend my sincere appreciation to the Board of Directors, volunteers and staff of PAD,” remarked Dr Omar Al Muthanna.

Historic significance

Ambassador of Pakistan, Afzaal Mahmood shared the historic significance of Pakistan Resolution Day.

Mahmood said: “I am honoured to be present here to mark what was a monumental day in the rich history of our country. It is the day the Pakistan Movement emerged in 1940 and followed years of struggle and sacrifice for our freedom, under the wise leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. As always, I am truly grateful to the vehicle that is PAD which leads our national celebrations every year with great passion.”

Spirits soared high as children performed tableaus to display their passion and love for the country. Singer Nouman Shah mesmerised the crowd with national songs that resounded through the auditorium as the audience swayed their national flags to the rhythm of collective zeal and fervour.

Budding artists also exhibited their talent for the Jashn-e-Pakistan Art Competition — organised by PAD’s Overseas Pakistani Artists Fraternity (OSPAF) — with winning pieces receiving certificates.

Pakistan’s popular comedian-duo Barkat and Uzmi flew in from Pakistan to join the festivities and entertained the crowd, bringing an exciting close to the weekend celebrations.

Muhsin Al Banna, PAD general secretary and Zahid Hassan, director of culture, also spoke on the occasion, the release added.

What is Pakistan Day

Pakistan Day or Pakistan Resolution Day is observed on March 23 to mark Lahore Resolution, also later given the name of ‘Pakistan Resolution’, passed at a grand public meeting organised by All-Indian Muslim League on March 23, 1940 in Lahore. It is celebrated as a public holiday in Pakistan. Special ceremonies including the parades by the armed forces are held in Pakistan. Flag hoisting ceremonies are held at Pakistani diplomatic missions across the world.

Flag hoisting ceremonies will be held at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Pakistani Consulate General in Dubai at 8.30am on Wednesday, March 23. Pakistan Day celebrations will also be held at the Al Wasl Plaza and the Pakistan Pavilion at Expo 2020.