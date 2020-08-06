Stranded Nigerian expats wait for tickets to go home Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Consulate General of Nigeria, Dubai, has reached out to several stranded Nigerians in the emirate who claim they have lost their jobs and are desperate to return to their home country.

In a statement to Gulf News, Paul Okoh, Consular Section, Consulate General of Nigeria, Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said: “The Consulate General of Nigeria, Dubai is presently trying to ascertain the nationality of the stranded individuals to determine the Nigerian nationals among them. Presently, we have over 350 stranded Nigerians who are unable to pay for their tickets and are seeking to be evacuated. The mission is looking into their case.”

Deji Abiodun is one stranded Nigerian who is waiting for some good news. The Nigerian national who came to the UAE in March on a tourist visa told Gulf News in a telephone interview: “I came to the UAE in March looking for a job. I worked for one company, but at the end of the month they did not pay me money. I left their accommodation and since I am not earning any money or do not have the resources to rent a place to live, I have nowhere to go.”

According to Abiodun, there are people of African origin who are eagerly awaiting to return to their home country at the earliest.

Okoh from the Nigerian Consulate said: “The Nigerian mission in the UAE have so far conducted 10 evacuation flights with 2,667 Nigerians back home. There are two more flights on August 7 and 8. The mission is presently seeking approval for more flights to evacuate stranded Nigerians to return home.”