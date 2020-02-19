The accident occurred on Monday and an Indian man was killed on the spot

One passenger died while two are in critical condition: police Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: One of the two Emirati brothers who sustained critical injuries in a collision involving a car and truck in Al Rams Street in Ras Al Khaimah on February 17 died on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old deceased had been admitted to the intensive care unit of Saqr hospital before he died. His 16-year-old brother is still receiving treatment in the intensive care unit of Khalifa hospital.

Funeral prayers were held on Wednesday at 9.30am and the deceased was buried in Al Jaber cemetery.

On Monday, Gulf News reported that a 20-year-old Indian man was killed and two Emirati brothers were seriously injured in a collision involving a car and a truck on Al Rams street in Ras Al Khaimah.

Brigadier Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and the two Emirati brothers were travelling in one car.

The truck driver crashed into the car, killing the Indian passenger on the spot. Police said the accident happened when the truck entered the roundabout without taking the necessary precautions.

One passenger died while two are in a critical condition.

Police patrol vehicles and paramedics reached the site to find the Indian passenger, who died on the spot, and two Emirati brothers, aged 20 and 16, in a critical condition. The body of the deceased was transferred to a hospital morgue, while the injured brothers were moved to the intensive care units at Saqr Hospital and Khalifa hospital by around 7pm.