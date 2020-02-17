One passenger died while two are in critical condition: police Image Credit: Supplied

Ras Al Khaimah: A 20-year-old Indian man was killed and two Emirati brothers seriously injured on Monday evening in a collision involving a car and a truck on Al Rams street in Ras Al Khaimah. Brigadier Ahmad Sum Al Naqbi, director of Traffic and Patrols Department of Ras Al Khaimah Police said preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased and the two Emirati brothers were travelling in one car.

The truck driver crashed into car, killing the Indian passenger on the spot. Police said the accident happened when the truck entered the roundabout without taking the necessary precautions.

Police patrol vehicles and paramedics reached the site to find the Indian passenger, who died on the spot, and two Emirati brothers, aged 20 and 16, in critical condition. The body of the deceased was transferred to a hospital morgue, while the injured brothers were moved to the intensive care units at Saqr Hospital and Khalifa hospital by around 7pm.