Passengers can use TaxiDXB to reach their boarding gates or just enjoy the airport

Dubai:Keeping up its tradition of unique ideas, Dubai has launched a new taxi service to help passengers ride within the airport. The ride is free of cost.

The news cab service named ‘TaxiDXB’ is now available at the Terminal 3 and at least 15 taxi are operating within the terminal.

“TaxiDXB aims to provide a free service for passengers to reach their gate or enjoy the airport, with a priority to families and the elderly.” tweeted Dubai Media Office.

The Media Office also shared a video of the taxi explaining the unique service. The yellow colour cab which looks like a golf car, has eight seats.

TaxiDXB will make life easier for passengers as they do not have to walk long distances to reach their boarding gates at the Terminal 3 which is exclusively used by the national carrier Emirates. The serivce will be extended to other terminal as well.

Priority will be given to elderly people and the families to use the service, however,it is available for all passengers.