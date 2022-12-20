The ‘Scan and Learn Arabic’ app, launched in collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Community Development (DCD) and Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), allows smartphone and tablet users to scan objects around the city, the names of which are then translated into Arabic.

Officials will add locations where the app can be used to scan objects to see their names in Arabic Image Credit: Supplied

Users can download the app for free on iOS and Android platforms, and then use its built-in optical reader to scan texts at key facilities along the Abu Dhabi Corniche – the first of many sites in the emirate to be added. This will help visitors and residents from all segments of the community to learn the Arabic language and use it more in their daily lives.

Cultural component

ALC Chairman Dr Ali Bin Tamim said: “We are dedicated to preserving the Arabic language as a core component of our Arab and Emirati culture, and keep it unmistakably present in the everyday lives of all members of our community. This initiative allows us to make the most from advanced technologies in our efforts to advance the Arabic language, improve its proficiency among speakers, and cement its position as the primary language of use among native speakers, while paving the way for non-native speakers to learn it.”

DCD Undersecretary Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri said: “The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre is collaborating with various key sectors in the emirate to launch this initiative, which reflects the extent to which entities and institutions across Abu Dhabi value the Arabic language and consider it to be a language of creativity and cross-cultural communication, bringing Arab communities closer with societies around the world.”