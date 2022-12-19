Dubai: In honour of Arabic Language Day (December 18), marking the United Nations’ resolution to adopt Arabic as its sixth official and working language, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) organised initiatives showcasing its role in promoting the national identity and social responsibility among employees and orphans.
Rowdah Al Mehrizi, director of Marketing and Corporate Communication, Corporate Administrative Support Services Sector, RTA, said: “RTA is keen to launch initiatives and support and promote social responsibility. It decided to celebrate the UN Arabic Language Day by undertaking an initiative for non-Arabic speakers children to read Arabic books in a session attended by a group of RTA’s officials. Volunteers had been invited to interact with the children to encourage them to learn more about the Arabic language.”
Language contest
She added that the second initiative targeted RTA employees through an Arabic language contest that included questions covering various aspects of the Arabic language. The contest was held to raise cultural awareness among employees on the importance of the Arabic language. The event was also in line with the efforts of the UAE to support the Arabic language as it is intertwined with the national identity and historical roots of the nation.
RTA had earlier this year inaugurated a digital library to offer employees an integrated knowledge base to enrich their cognitive abilities thanks to the content that includes multimedia materials, research and studies in addition to newspapers and magazines in various languages.
In 2021, RTA launched the ‘Read with RTA’ app during the Reading Month, which included 600 Arabic and English knowledge materials.