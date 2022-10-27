Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General HQ have announced that nominations for the first-ever Delivery Service Excellence Award, which opened on October 1, will run until November 30.

Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency expressed his delight over the launch of this award, citing that the delivery sector had experienced continuous growth in recent years owing to the rising consumer demand from both individuals and corporate entities.

“RTA and Dubai Police General HQ are welcoming companies to apply for the Delivery Service Excellence Award, which encourages delivery companies and drivers to take an active role in stepping up the road traffic safety across the emirate and enhancing customer service quality,” said Al Ali.

“The award comprises two categories. The first is for companies and aims to recognise the best two delivery companies as well as the best two delivery companies through smart platforms and applications. The other category is for Distinguished Drivers, which honours the best 100 drivers each year,” explained Al Ali.

As part of their commitment to supporting the traffic safety strategy, RTA and Dubai Police are calling on companies to participate in the award either by nominating the company itself or its drivers. The award is expected to nurture a competitive environment among delivery companies, step up customer service quality, and improve the level of traffic safety. It also motivates delivery drivers to adhere to traffic regulations and improve their daily performance.

Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, said: “It is through such awards and campaigns that delivery motorbike drivers are encouraged and motivated to comply with approved global health and safety standards and apply the best practices available in their field. It also encourages them to drive better to maintain a safe driving environment by honouring safety-conscious companies and drivers through the Delivery Service Excellence Award. It also aims to realise the traffic safety objectives and indicators according to the highest standards of the industry. Such compliance will result in reducing behavioural and traffic violations of drivers.

“Dubai Police is interested in educating motorists on the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and raising the level of their commitment to traffic enforcement. Those who do not comply with traffic laws and regulations, drive vehicles that fail to meet the traffic safety procedures and are unfamiliar with traffic rules put themselves and other road users at risk,” added Al Mazrouei.

Brigadier Saif Al Mazrouei hailed the strategic partnership between Dubai Police and RTA and their outstanding cooperation in projecting road traffic safety and implementing joint awareness campaigns.

The key criteria for selecting the best delivery companies include compliance with health, safety, environment and quality standards, abiding by RTA’s requirements and the top international practices, committing to using advanced technologies and continuous training, and improving customer satisfaction rating. The criteria for selecting the best drivers include a clean record in terms of complaints, offences and accidents in addition to a positive assessment of the employee’s performance.