The Shaikh Khalifa Bridge in Ajman. Image Credit: Atiq-Ur-Rehman/Gulf News

Ajman: Hundreds of motorists got awareness notices instead of traffic fines in Ajman after traffic officers spotted their violations.

The move was part of the Ajman Police’s Year of Tolerance initiative to educate them about the need to follow traffic rules for their own safety.

Lieutenant Colonel Saif Abdullah Al Falasi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department of the Ajman Police, said the initiative dubbed “Day Without Traffic Violations” hoped to encourage motorists to follow the rules and avoid committing offences in the future.