Sharjah Police honour nine elderly motorists who never committed a traffic offence in the UAE. Image Credit: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Sharjah police have honoured nine elderly motorists for having kept a clean traffic record.

Police said that they did not commit any traffic offence since they started driving. The ceremony was held to celebrate the International Day for the Elderly.

Brigadier Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, Director General of Central Operations of Sharjah Police, said this group of elderly motorists is an example to follow. He called them “ideal motorists”.

Brigadier Al Naour praised the important role of the elderly segment in educating members of the community, by providing advice and guidance of their life experiences. He said their conduct contributed police’s efforts to make UAE roads safer.

“Honouring the ideal elderly motorists is in line with efforts to establish a partnership between police and the community, and to enhance road safety by encouraging motorists to abide by traffic rules and regulations,” he said. The elderly motorists who were honoured, thanked the police for the recognition.

“Our commitment to the rules came from a great conviction in maintaining the safety and security of roads for both pedestrians and drivers,” they said in a joint statement.

The ceremony was attended by Colonel Mona Sorour, Director of the Social Support Center and Lt. Col. Mohammad Alay Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department.

Elderly motorists speak

Mal Allah Ibrahim Al Hammadi appreciated Sharjah Police for this kind initiative. He said that such initiatives promote the spread of the culture of adherence to traffic laws. He has not committed any traffic violation or caused any kind of accidents since he obtained his driver’s license in 1975.

Hassan Samir Al Anzi, who obtained a driver’s license in 1967, praised the initiative of the Sharjah Police. He advised all drivers especially the youth, to follow the traffic rules for their safety and the safety of others. He said that he did not commit any traffic violation during the last 20 years as he always followed rules.

Nawal Mohammad Ahmad said that she appreciated Sharjah Police’s initiative to honour those who follow traffic rules. “This will encourage other motorist to follow the suit and abide by the traffic rules in a bid to reduce road accidents,” she added.