Sharjah: Three men died in separate road accidents in Sharjah over past few days, an official said.
In the first accident, a 20-year-old Emirati youth died in a road accident on Malieha Road. The accident occurred on Sunday around 5pm. The victim, identified R.M.B.D, was driving his vehicle when the accident occurred. His vehicle collided with a road barrier and then the vehicle overturned several times. The body was moved to Al Dhaid hospital and then handed over to his family for burial. Social media users mourned his death as he was a well-known figure.
In the second accident, a 39-year-old Moroccan man died after a collision between his cycle and a vehicle on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road on October 2. The cyclist was identified as Y.N. The accident occurred around 1am. The body moved to the hospital morgue. Wasit Police are investigating the incident.
In the third accident, a 38-year-old Ugandan man died after being run over in Industrial area on October 2. The victim succumbed to his injuries and died on October 3 in the hospital. The body of the victim, who has been identified as R.M.H, has been moved to the hospital morgue. Wasit Police are investigating the incident.
Police appealed to the community not to cross roads except at pedestrian crossings and after making sure that the path is clear of traffic. He also called on motorists to pay attention to the road and not to be distracted.