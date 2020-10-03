Sharjah: An Emirati man was honoured by Sharjah Police for his act of bravery and helping the police arrest a person who tried to steal the contents of a vehicle that was parked on the service road with a woman inside the vehicle.
Brigadier Ahmad Al Serkal, Director General of Police Operations, in the presence of Colonel Yusef Obaid bin Harmoul, Director of the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, on Saturday honoured Muhammad Abdullah Mohammad Al Bloushi for his cooperation in helping arrest the offender and handing him over to the police.
Brigadier Al Serkal said: “This comes in line with Sharjah Police’s keenness to have members of the public cooperate with security agencies. Mr Mohammad Al Bloushi was honoured for his noble behaviour, and he is considered to be a role model who can motivate others to contribute towards supporting the security agencies in ensuring the safety and security of society.
Al Bloushi thanked the police for their gesture, adding that he hoped his action would motivate others to cooperate with the police.