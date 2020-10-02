Dubai: A Dubai who has a criminal record in sexual abuse cases, was sentenced to five years in jail for abusing a three-year-old boy when no one else was around.
The child’ mother told Dubai Public Prosecution that the 57-year-old defendant from Sri Lanka is the husband of her maid, and was driving her son and other children to the nursery. In July this year, she was told by other mothers about the defendant abusing the children and touching their bodies inappropriately.
“The boy’s mother reported the incident to the police station. She was angry and almost crying. She kept talking with her son about the defendant to know what happened. The mother claimed that her son recounted innocently what the accused had done to him on the couch in the living room,” an officer said, according to official records.
Tough punishment sought
Prosecution asked the Dubai Court of First Instance for a tough punishment, adding the defendant had a criminal record in sexual abuse cases, with a similar case registered against him in February.
The defendant has been charged with sexually abusing the toddler. Dubai Court of First Instance has ordered that the defendant be deported after serving his jail term.