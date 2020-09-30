A view of the Dubai Courts building Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A Dubai manager has been cleared of charges of sexually abusing one of his female colleagues during a Diwali party at his residence last year.

The Dubai Court of First Instance heard a 32-year-old Indian woman testify that she had helped organise a Diwali party at the defendant’s home in Bur Dubai last November. After the guests left, the 59-year-old Indian defendant kissed her and asked for sexual favours.

“There were about 40 people at the event — all employees of the company. After midnight, as they started leaving, the defendant asked me to stay back for 20 minutes,” the woman said on record. Both the defendant and the victim were seated on a sofa when the defendant started consuming more alcohol. “He held my left hand and pulled me close to him. He then held my right hand and tried to kiss me on the lips. I pushed him away, but he kept holding my hands. I was afraid and confused when he asked for sex with me in his bedroom,” added the woman.

The defendant then let the victim go, but told her to think over the offer.

She left the house, but the next day, the defendant called her and wanted to discuss what had happened the night before. The victim then lodged a complaint at Bur Dubai Police Station.

The victim claimed that the defendant was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.