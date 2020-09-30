Dubai: Five shops were fined while three businesses were given stern warnings for violating the COVID-19 safety guidelines, the Dubai Economy (DED) tweeted on Wednesday.
No shop, however, was ordered closed and 680 businesses were found compliant with the coronavirus (COVID-19) preventive measures, following intensified inspections by DED’s Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) sector
Earlier, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) tweeted: “As part of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management’s commitment to safeguarding the health and safety of citizens and residents, inspections have been intensified to ensure the strict compliance of individuals and establishments with COVID-19 precautionary measures.”
“Intensified inspections have resulted in an increase in the number of violations recorded in Dubai. The Committee has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against violations and will continue to enforce the highest safety standards,” the DMO added.
Consumer watch
The DED has repeatedly called on everyone to cooperate and contribute to keeping the emirate’s economy moving forward in spite of the pandemic threat. The DED also called on everyone to report any non-compliance to the precautionary guidelines through the Dubai Consumer app available on the Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or by visiting the consumerrights.ae website.