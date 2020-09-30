Stock Law court crime
Dubai: A man who had damaged an apartment in Dubai that was being used as a home quarantine facility for COVID-19 patients has been sentenced to three moths in jail.

The Dubai Court of First Instance has also ordered to deport the 31-year-old Pakistani defendant once his jail term is complete.

According to records, the defendant had damaged the apartment in the Al Warsan area of Dubai during his stay there under quarantine in June 2020. The flat belonged to Dubai Health Authority and was being used to isolate people over the coronavirus pandemic.

He told the judges that he had lost control over his emotions while he was staying in the flat in quarantine. He claimed that he didn’t use any tool and used his hands to rip off the ceiling and the wardrobe.

A 30-year-old Emirati official testified that security guards in Al Warsan area had informed Dubai Police about damages to an apartment. “The flat was handed over to Dubai Police. The defendant was arrested and taken to Al Rashidiya Police Station,” said the official on record. Pictures of the damaged flat were presented before the court along with a full report on the list of damages.

Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with damaging a building belonging to a government department.