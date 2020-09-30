Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi-based start-up, Rizek, is now offering reverse transcript-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests from the comfort of one’s home.
The on-demand home service allows convenient access to testing for COVID-19 and eliminates the need for patients to visit hospitals, testing centres or clinics, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. Rizek has also partnered with UAE health regulators, the Dubai Health Authority and Abu Dhabi Department of Health, to conduct the RT-PCR tests.
“Rizek has been consistently pioneering solutions to help fight the pandemic and was the first platform to launch on-demand sanitisation services. We also offered free disinfection services for worker accommodations and have now added the at-home PCR to the list of health-care and well-being services being already provided,” said Abdallah Abu Sheikh, the founder and chief operating officer of Rizek.
Quick, verified results
The PCR test results offered through Rizek partners are certified and approved for travel purposes, both internationally and regionally. The tests are conducted with a turnaround time of 24 hours, which is compliant with standards set by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company. Customers can also opt for an express service that delivers results in just eight hours.
The RT-PCR test conducted via a nasopharyngeal swab, is the gold standard in testing for COVID-19.