Dubai: A gang of three men have been accused of stealing 48 air conditioning units from a Dubai desert reserve.
The Pakistani defendants had allegedly climbed over the external wall of the property in Lehbab area on August 11 and stole the AC units. According to Dubai Court of First Instance, the men used sharp tools to cut cables connected to 48 AC units from inside a number of caravans, before loading them into their car and taking off.
An employee of the reserve discovered the theft and informed his supervisor. “I noticed that all of the AC units were missing during an inspection tour,” said the Indian witness.
Investigation and arrest
Dubai Police found fingerprints on a light bulb and a window that led to the arrest of one of the defendants. “The suspect was arrested in Deira area. He admitted to the robbery, claiming that two other countrymen were with him,” an Emirati policeman said in official records.
One of the two was arrested while the third is still at large. Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with theft. A verdict is expected on October 12.