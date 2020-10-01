The Dubai Courts. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: A Dubai waiter has been accused of using his phone to record his countrywomen naked while they having a shower inside a sharing accommodation.

The Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday heard that the 27-year-old Filipino defendant used to put his mobile phone in the shower and other places of the sharing apartment at Al Muraqabbat area, to record female tenants without their knowledge.

According to official records, in August, a Filipina who was staying in the apartment for three years, testified that it was around 5am, when she stepped out of the shower and went to her room to wear her work uniform when she noticed the defendant’s phone placed on the floor at an angle to record the place. “The apartment is divided into seven rooms and has five sharing bathrooms and a kitchen. I saw the phone on the ground and the camera was recording. The defendant came and tried to take the phone but I saw clips for my roommates naked in the shower,” said the Filipina in official records.

She said that she saw a clip for her stepping outside the shower and wearing her clothes.

The defendant came and took the phone from her hands to delete the clip but she pulled the phone back and alerted Dubai Police. “He deleted the clip but the phone still had other videos for women while having a shower. He placed the phone in the ceiling and pointed the camera to the shower. There are many clips on his phone for different women,” the victim added.

No previous disputes

She claimed that there were no previous disputes between them and that he apologised to her. “He was always alone in the apartment and rarely talked to anyone,” she said. During interrogation, the defendant admitted recording the women in the shower, using his mobile phone.