Sharjah Police celebrates the International Day for the Elderly inside the penal institution. Image Credit: Courtesy: Sharjah Police

Sharjah: Three elderly female inmates, including two Asians and an African who were serving jail terms for violating the UAE residency law, were released by the Sharjah Police on Thursday to mark the International Day for the Elderly.

Brigadier Ahmad Shuhail, Director-General of Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishments, told Gulf News that the women were in jail for less than one year. Their ages ranged between 55-60. The establishment also ensure their return to their home countries and paid all their obligations and fines. It took care of all travel procedures for them, including tickets and others, to return to their home countries.

Brigadier Shuhail said the inmates were surprised when their release was announced during an event to celebrate the occasion. The programmes were held under the slogan ‘Our inmates ... Your health concerns us’ and also featured a workshop on healthy nutrition. Brigadier Shuhail said, “Our participation comes this time to include our employees and our inmates.”

Events to mark the occasion

The event was launched early in the morning that included a range of various exercises and aerobic movements, suitable for this category, under the supervision of specialised trainers. This was followed by a workshop on healthy nutrition and its importance for the elderly, during which Aisha Al-Salami, the Foundation’s nutritionist, presented a set of guidance tips related to correct nutrition methods that are appropriate for this segment. She emphasised the need to follow a proper diet that ensures their health and safety. After that, medical examinations were conducted for the benefit of 40 inmates, and a number of employees provided by the Medical Services Department and Zulekha Hospital. They included check-up for diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, osteoporosis, teeth, kidney disease, and eye test.