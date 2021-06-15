Dubai: Local media organisations in the country have been told they can resume distribution of their print products such as newspapers and magazines at public places, such as hotels, restaurants and coffee shops in line with the reopening of the country and the resumption of most business activities in the UAE.
On Monday, the Media Regulatory Office at the Ministry of Culture and Youth held a meeting with media distribution companies to highlight the office’s efforts in supporting the publishing and distribution sector in the UAE to overcome the challenges posed faced globally by this sector due to the coronavirus pandemic within the precautionary measures and guides announced by the relevant authorities.
The Media Regulatory Office also affirmed the decision to resume the distribution of newspapers and magazines in public places, including hotels and coffee shops, in line with the reopening of the country and the resumption of normal life and business activities.
In March last year, the National Media Council temporarily suspended circulation of newspapers, magazines in public places as a precautionary measure in line with the then-preventive policies taken by the country to check the spread of coronavirus.
At Monday’s meeting, local publishing and distribution companies were told they can fully resume circulation in these places.