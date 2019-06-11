Police search for parents of baby found near mosque in Nazwa area

Sharjah: A new-born girl was found abandoned near a mosque in the Al Nazwa area of Sharjah, a police official said.

The baby was discovered on Tuesday at around 4am.

The child was spotted by passers-by who reported the incident to the police.

A team from Al Madam police station and members of the Criminal Investigation Division rushed to the scene.

A probe to track down the baby’s parents was under way, police said.

Footage from nearby CCTV system checked to help authorities identify the family.

The baby was taken to Al Dhaid Hospital.