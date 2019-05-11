Located in the Tay area, it is open to non-Muslim visitors as well

His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, along with Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, toured the Sharjah Mosque, located near the intersection of Maliha Road and the Emirates Road in the Tay area, stretches over a total area of two million square feet. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: The largest mosque in Sharjah, which was inaugurated by His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, over the weekend can accommodate up to 25,000 worshippers.

The Dh300 million Sharjah Mosque, located near the intersection of Maliha Road and the Emirates Road in the Tay area, stretches over a total area of two million square feet. It has an inside capacity of more than 5,000 worshippers, including 610 women.

The front hall and side lobbies have a capacity of more than 6,000 worshippers. The mosque’s outer yards can accommodate a further 13,500 worshippers.

Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, who was also present at the inauguration, performed Isha’ and Tarawih prayers along with a large number of shaikhs, senior officials and worshippers from the different parts of the country on Friday.

The interior of the Dh300 million Sharjah Mosque, located in the Tay area. Image Credit: WAM

After the prayers, Dr Shaikh Sultan toured the mosque, which has been built and designed according to his vision of faith and aesthetics based on the style of Islamic architecture, reflecting the original Islamic values.

Facilities

The mosque has two ablution areas and 100 wheelchairs for the elderly. It is equipped to welcome non-Muslim visitors and lovers of knowledge from around the world.

It contains dedicated spaces and paths for non-Muslims, a museum, gift shop, cafeteria, open yards, fountains and waterfalls. It also houses a large library rich in Islamic and cultural original references.

The parking lot of the mosque can accommodate about 2,260 cars and buses.

There are 300 parking spaces inside the mosque building, 1,400 outside besides 60 spaces for buses, 500 outside the mosque fence and 16 large sunshade areas.

The mosque has six gates and entrances, including four public entrances, two for women, one for VIPs and one for buses.