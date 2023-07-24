How does GEMS Metropole School hope to create an inclusive community hub in the Dubai Land neighbourhood through initiatives undertaken by the institution in years to come?
The vision of GEMS Metropole School – Al Waha (MTW) is built on the foundations of inclusivity and community partnership. Creating an inclusive community school not only means providing a warm, welcoming, and safe environment for all our students, but at MTW it also means providing a world-class education that meets every child’s unique needs and provides them the opportunity to achieve their full potential.
The extensive breadth of pathway opportunities that MTW will provide includes 26 iGCSEs, 22 A-levels, and four iBTECs, including Electronic Automotive Manufacturing and Construction. This unique offering, at our price point, offers fantastic value and, most importantly, the right option for every student to pursue their interests and succeed.
Even as the school gets ready to open doors to its first batch of students in September, what are the key challenges you foresee in running the institution, and how do you hope to overcome them?
Having previously been part of the leadership team that successfully opened GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar, I know first-hand the challenges and opportunities of launching a new school. In my opinion, the greatest challenge is effective communication to ensure everything runs like clockwork from the moment families enrol.
At GEMS Metropole School – Al Waha, we have taken a proactive approach in this regard. Our regular communication with the growing school community comes in the form of face-to-face meetings, a biweekly e-newsletter, daily social media posts, an exhaustive website and digital presence, and a parent handbook portal. These provide families with a wealth of detailed information, right down to biographies of every teacher employed at MTW. Alongside this, we have laid out our comprehensive induction programme, including frequent opportunities to meet our teachers and get updates.
Together, these elements ensure parents and students know exactly what to expect, both in the short term and long term, allowing them to enrol at MTW with confidence and certainty.
What is your personal message to the students, parents, school staff and the Dubai Land community as school readies to open doors?
It is my absolute pleasure and privilege to open GEMS Metropole School – Al Waha. As the founding principal, I am honoured to help create and be part of a school community that is committed to providing an outstanding education for all students. I believe every child has unique talents, interests, and passions, and that it is our responsibility as educators to create an environment that nurtures and develops these qualities. The outstanding facilities we offer, combined with our highly experienced, UK-trained teachers, and our curriculum that’s fit for the 21st century, will enable each child to achieve their dreams. Together, we can create a brighter future for all our students.