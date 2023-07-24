Even as the school gets ready to open doors to its first batch of students in September, what are the key challenges you foresee in running the institution, and how do you hope to overcome them?

Having previously been part of the leadership team that successfully opened GEMS Founders School – Al Mizhar, I know first-hand the challenges and opportunities of launching a new school. In my opinion, the greatest challenge is effective communication to ensure everything runs like clockwork from the moment families enrol.

At GEMS Metropole School – Al Waha, we have taken a proactive approach in this regard. Our regular communication with the growing school community comes in the form of face-to-face meetings, a biweekly e-newsletter, daily social media posts, an exhaustive website and digital presence, and a parent handbook portal. These provide families with a wealth of detailed information, right down to biographies of every teacher employed at MTW. Alongside this, we have laid out our comprehensive induction programme, including frequent opportunities to meet our teachers and get updates.

Together, these elements ensure parents and students know exactly what to expect, both in the short term and long term, allowing them to enrol at MTW with confidence and certainty.

What is your personal message to the students, parents, school staff and the Dubai Land community as school readies to open doors?