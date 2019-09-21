ABU DHABI: The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science launched a campaign which investigates the efficiency of unique and innovative new cloud seeding materials through flights and testing that took place from Al Ain Airport over the northern and eastern parts of the UAE.

Professor Linda Zou of Khalifa University and one of the three awardees of the programme’s first cycle, tested core and shell composite nanomaterial for its effectiveness as cloud condensation nuclei by dispersing the material into clouds.

Currently, a custom-designed Learjet research aircraft equipped with sophisticated sensors and measurement probes is being utilised to gather data of the cloud components which is led by the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), in cooperation with global experts in the field.