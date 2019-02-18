Sharjah: A new passport office has been opened at Sharjah International Airport.
The office allows Emiratis who travel through Sharjah airport to renew their expired passports within minutes.
Brigadier Arif Al Shamsi, director-general of residency and foreigners affairs in Sharjah, inaugurated the service in the presence of a number of senior police officers.
The office aims at facilitating travel procedures for Emiratis, especially those who discover in the last minute that their passports have expired. The services will be available round the clock.
To renew individuals should submit a new passport size photo, UAE ID, and pay renewal fees.
Brig. Al Shamsi said the passport is an important security travel document and urged the residents to make sure their passport have at least six months validity before travel. Individuals should take the responsibility to protect it from being stolen, missing or damaged.
The office was launched under the patronage of Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and as per the directives of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship Ali Mohammad Bin Hamad Al Shamisi.