Abu Dhabi: An Abu Dhabi hospital has introduced several smart insulin pumps that automatically and continuously adjust insulin delivery to patients.

By introducing the new pumps, the Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) aims to help diabetic patients monitor and manage their glucose levels effectively, and enable them to prevent events of high and low blood sugar, known as hyperglycaemia and hypoglycaemia respectively.

The pumps adhere to the patient’s skin, making them especially convenient for children and adolescents to live active lives without the need for multiple daily injections or tangled tubes.

“Diabetes is a chronic disease that presents numerous challenges to patients who are trying to effectively manage their health. As an advanced complex care facility, SSMC identified the need to make these automated management systems available to patients in the UAE and provide added convenience, through user-friendly and advanced tools, that enhance their quality of life,” said Dr Asma Deeb, consultant pediatrician and chair of the pediatric endocrinology division at SSMC.

Referrals

“We’re currently seeing a significant number of referrals from other facilities so that patients can benefit from this technology. These medical solutions are also suitable for children and adolescents," she said.

There are plans to introduce them to other categories of diabetic patients in the future. "At present, we have the highest number of these solutions in the country, and we hope to be able to treat all patients with diabetes who require them,” she said.

Dr Matthew Gettman, chief medical officer at SSMC reflected on the importance of providing chronic disease patients with the latest global solutions.

Patients’ needs first

“SSMC’s primary value is to place patients’ needs first. By ensuring the provision of cutting-edge technological solutions to patients living with diabetes, SSMC delivers on its promise of provide holistic and transformational care for complex and serious conditions,” he said.