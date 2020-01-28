Shaikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone at the official launch of St Mary’s Private High School in Ras Al Khaimah Image Credit:

Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah has got a new British Curriculum school.

Shaikh Ahmed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ), officially inaugurated the St Mary’s Private High School, a new Catholic school, after cutting the ceremonial ribbon.

Speaking on the occasion, he said RAKEZ Academic Zone is keen to attract more educational institutions as part of Ras Al Khaimah’s goal of achieving internationally recognised standards of education.

He said: “Building schools and other educational institutions is an investment in our children and the future, as well as being a key pillar of Ras Al Khaimah’s broader strategy for its prosperous future.”

The British curriculum school, which has capacity of 1,800 students, will operate from the Foundation Stage (FS) to A-level.

Located in the Khalifa bin Zayed City, the school opened in September 2019 and is already welcoming more than 300 students a day to its state-of-the-art campus.

The opening was attended by Bishop Paul Hinder, Apostolic Vicar of Southern Arabia. The Bishop said: “We wanted to build a school in Ras Al Khaimah to serve the growing number of families and students here due to the rapid development of the emirate. St. Mary’s School, like all of our schools in the UAE, will serve students of many nationalities, cultures and religions.”