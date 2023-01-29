Abu Dhabi: A new book launched in the UAE by an Emirati researcher shines the spotlight on ‘The Document of Human Fraternity’ that was signed in Abu Dhabi in 2019 as a pledge and pathway to world peace.

The title, ‘The Document of Human Fraternity: Aspiring to harmonious living and a conflict-free global community’ has been authored by Professor Dr Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees, Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research (ECSSR), which is based in Abu Dhabi.

In a speech at the launch ceremony of the book recently, Prof Dr Al Suwaidi said: “We all hope for a world without wars and conflicts, a world where people may live together in harmony and peace.”

The ceremony was held at the office of the Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the ECSSR.

Prof Dr Jamal Al Suwaidi expressed his appreciation for President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai for their sponsorship of the signing of the document by Pope Francis, Pope of the Catholic Church, and the Grand Imam Prof Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Sheikh of Al Azhar, Chairman of the Council of Muslim Elders, and Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The document serves as the inspiration for writing the new book.

UAE's role in spreading tolerance

During the book launch, Prof Dr Al Suwaidi spoke about the role the UAE has played in spreading tolerance and peaceful coexistence, beginning with the country’s Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He also outlined why it is vital to encourage today’s youth to enrol in Zayed School.

“Zayed School is full of many lessons, proverbs, principles and values; and while we are moving towards the future with steadfastness, we are based on solid foundations that we derive from the true Islamic religion and from what our fathers and grandfathers left behind to chart our course to glory,” Prof Dr Al Suwaidi said.

Following his remarks, Prof Dr Radwan Al Sayyed introduced a reading from the book, in which he lauded the book’s thesis, analysis, and recommendations.

Prof Dr Al Sayyed noted that tolerance is a great human value that is indispensable for building cohesive, stable, and developed societies and that the book illuminates the contexts and circumstances that necessitated the issuance of The Document from the UAE in particular.

Dr Khalid bin Qaqah, a writer and journalist, noted that Prof Dr Al Suwaidi has in his book detailed the UAE’s relationship with the world, whether through the numerous and diverse communities that live here or by exporting positive ideas that aim to changing the course of human relations; and explained the goals of The Document and the UAE’s role in its emergence.