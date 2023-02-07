Dubai: NSDC International (NSDCI) and global workforce solutions company Adecco have partnered to help India’s skilled workforce get job opportunities in the Middle East.

The collaboration will create a strong connect between trained candidates from India and the growing talent demand in the UAE.

The partnership envisions dual objectives to institute skill harmonisation, benchmarking of job roles and operationalise a training and internship programme for eligible Indian workers across Adecco’s operations in overseas countries. Further, to bolster world-class infrastructure for skill development in India, the Skill India International Centre (SIIC) aims to provide high quality training to the youth in accordance to connect them with international opportunities in the destined countries.

Talent scarcity has become a global challenge and in certain geographies, there is a significant gap between skills and in their demand, especially in green jobs and digitally led job roles, a press statement from the Indian consulate in Dubai said.

While some countries have extraordinary talent with limited job opportunities, others face an extreme skill shortage. And in this context, upskilling and reskilling of the workforce are the key parameters for finding sustainable solution in the new world of work.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International, said, “NSDC International is happy to partner with Adecco. NSDC, parent of NSDC International is the implementation agency for the largest skilling programme of Government of India. Under Skill India Mission, 60 million Indian youth have undergone skilling programmes across 37 sectors. This pool of skilled Indian youth is ready to solve global talent shortage problems.”

Mayank Patel, Country Head, Adecco Middle East & VP Sales EEMENA region, said in a talent-scarce economy, collaboration between the private and the public sector is essential to build employability and enable access to skilled labour – which is crucial for any company, industry and country to stay competitive. “We are a proud partner in helping to bridge the skills gap and open doors for trained candidates so they can find meaningful employment opportunities.”

Under the partnership, Adecco will engage with various stakeholders and employers of NSDCI to make the process flawless. The nodal company will also ascertain detailed job descriptions including candidate eligibility, technical requirements, and employability of sourced candidates of NSDCI to facilitate the smooth transition of professionals from India to the destination country.