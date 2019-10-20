Abu Dhabi With hidden surprises to be found, Umm Al Emarat Park is inviting the public to join its first-ever night-time Neon Book Hunt, taking place daily starting October 20 from 6pm up to 9pm. Using maps, LED neon lights, clues and their detection skills, little ones and adults will have the chance to ‘hunt’ for books dispersed throughout the park.

More than 1,000 books will be hidden around the park for the young and the young at heart to find, read and claim as their own. Books have been generously donated by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Kalima Translation Project, Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University Dubai (HBMSU), the Abu Dhabi Music and Arts Foundation (ADMAF) and Al Hudhud Publishing and Distribution.

Additionally, book hunters can keep an eye out for even more prizes hidden inside the books, compliments of Home Bakery, Burger Bureau, Green for Life, Mira’s Creamery and Sugar Art. Prizes include vouchers from restaurants at the park and free entry tickets to the Louvre Abu Dhabi.