Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA) has released a list of its COVID-19 drive-through screening facilities in Abu Dhabi emirate, which currently number 16.
These drive-through facilities allow residents, including those infected with COVID-19, to safely undergo PCR tests, and to even be vaccinated against COVID-19.
The list of centres, released through social media on Tuesday, includes six facilities in Abu Dhabi city, four facilities in Al Ain, and six in Al Dhafra region.
Abu Dhabi city
-Al Wathba
-Al Bahia
-Al Manhal
-Al Shamkha
-Al Madina
-Rabdan
Al Ain
-Asharej
-Al Hili
-Al Sarouj
-Al Aamerah
Al Dhafra
-Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall car parking
-Liwa
-Ghayathi
-Marfa
-Dalma
-Sila