Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), announces on Monday to organise a grand show 'Narratives of the place' to highlight the history of the emirate and accomplishments over the past 50 years.

Sharjah: An immersive and experiential theatrical show combining poetry and narration, ancient and contemporary music, and breathtaking visual effects is all set to enthral music and art lovers in the UAE with the highly anticipated premiere of Narratives of the place.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau (SGMB), Narratives of the place, which narrates the history of the emirate and its extraordinary journey and accomplishments over the past 50 years, will be held on January 25-26 and 28-29 at Al Majaz Amphitheatre in Sharjah.

The narratives

Narratives of the place has been conceived and conceptualised on a similar scale as SGMB’s previous productions of 1001 Nights: The Last Chapter and Clusters of Light, and brings together artists, performers, and playwrights from across the UAE and around the world to document Sharjah’s journey and offer a peek into its future.

The SGMB production will transform Al Majaz Amphitheatre into a breathtaking spectacle of attractive visuals, poetry, and theatre to bring alive the memory of the emirate including its historic locations, people and achievements through a blend of poetry and narration. The show, combined with inspiring music, will take visitors on a stunning journey of the massive development strides of the emirate.

Rich history

The show reveals the emirate’s rich history, highlights the valiant resistance against invaders, shares stories and traditions of its ancient culture, and brings viewers to the modern day with the depiction of the emirate’s monumental development strides in every sector, including at numerous international fairs and festivals that it hosts annually.

Tariq Saeed Allay Speaking ahead of the show, Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of SGMB, said: “The emirate’s developmental project under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, deserves a spectacular celebration and the theatrical extravaganza sheds light on the history and beauty of the emirate.”

He added: “Residents and visitors are well aware of Sharjah’s accomplishments and its notable status on the global map. Narratives of the place will take the audience on a journey back in history and highlight every milestone and accomplishment of the emirate with awe-inspiring scenes that are a brilliant visual treat.”