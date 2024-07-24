Dubai: What does it take to become an astronaut? Young students at the Museum of the Future’s summer camp found out first-hand when UAE astronauts Mohammed Al Mulla and Nora AlMatrooshi shared their incredible journeys.

The Museum of the Future hosted the visit for its Future Heroes Summer Camp. This collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre aimed to inspire young minds with a passion for space exploration.

Campers were thrilled to hear about the astronauts’ experiences and training. The astronauts shared insights into space travel, sparking the children’s curiosity.

Now, in its third year, the Future Heroes Summer Camp runs until August 1, 2024. Designed for children aged 6 to 13, this year’s camp combines hands-on workshops, guided tours, and immersive experiences to foster creativity, encourage innovation. it seeks to help children develop a profound understanding of the world around them.

Who is Mohammed Al Mulla?

Currently a member of Nasa’s Astronaut Candidate Class of 2021, he holds a bachelor’s degree in law and economics as well as an Executive Masters of Public Administration from the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government.

Before becoming an astronaut, he served as the Head of Training Department at the Air Wing Centre of Dubai Police. Al Mulla’s journey embodies dedication and perseverance, making him a role model for aspiring astronauts.

Mohammed Al Mulla and Nora AlMatrooshi.

Who is Nora AlMatrooshi?