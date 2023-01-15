Dubai: More than 2,600 residents championing the cause of a greener tomorrow, including several families, took part in the second edition of Dubai Investments Green Run 2023 on Sunday morning.

Kicking off from the main round-about located next to Dubai Investments Headquarters Building in Dubai Investments Park 1, the 3km and 5km jog or run saw the participation of the young and the old amateur runners and professionals. Many held placards displaying messages promoting sustainability and the need to protect the planet.

The run culminated at the Green Village of Dubai Investments where a festive atmosphere prevailed with several environmentally-friendly activities, entertainment and free giveaways for the participants.

Runners were also invited to bring in their old electronic devices for recycling. Companies promoting sustainability were also on site to highlight the importance of protecting the environment.

Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, head of Sustainability Committee, Dubai Investments and general manager, Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie, said the event saw more than thrice the number of participants than those in its first edition held last year.

“We are promoting sustainability and we are happy to see people turning up in great numbers,” he told Gulf News.

“The event’s aim is to create awareness. Creative awareness starts with families and this year we are happy to see many families and students. Creating awareness will start from the family and it will go to their kids for the next generations. It’s basically telling them that this is your earth. This is your environment. And no one will take care of it but only you.”

Appreciating the commitment of those who turned up on a chilly Sunday morning, Al Raqbani said Dubai Investments intended to expand the run next year. “This event is open to all and we will invite our employees, their families and friends and other entities to make it bigger next year and show their solidarity for a common cause.”

Green champions

Three sons of Hungarian expats Viktor Jordan and Helena Jordan were among the scores of young runners who took part in the event.

Dominik, 14, Patrik 11 and eight-year-old Mark Jordan, were excited about participating in the Green Run for the first time.

“I really liked the course and the run was very nice. It is about sustainability and saving the planet. I really like that they are marking people to think more about it,” said Dominik.

The green champion said that he had taken part in cleanup drives organised by his school club and would love to participate in more such events.

Viktor, who works for a company in DMCC, said events such as the Green Run assumed more significance at a time when the UAE government is pushing for various sustainable initiatives including the latest announcement about a blanket ban on the singe-use plastic bags.

Winners the role models

The top three winners of the 5km run were given cash prizes worth Dh3,000, Dh2,000 and Dh1,000 in different categories.

Chloe Tighe, who finished first in the female category, said: “It was a great competition and it was wonderful to see so many people here supporting the cause.”

A teacher from Australia, Tighe said running is an intense hobby and she had taken part and won in many races in the UAE and back home. “We always try to teach our children how to be environmentally responsible and to think about the future. So, I think it is really great that I get to be here today to support that,” she added.

Echoing the same, Moroccan expat Anouar El Ghouz who became the winner in the men’s category said: “I take part in many races here in the UAE, other GCC countries and internationally. This is a small run but with a big message.”

A few students of The Indian High School, Dubai, were part of the group that won the prize for promoting the best message during the run. Under the sustainable platform of Ecobee, the group displayed the message: “The climate is changing. Why aren’t you?”

“We made these messages on discarded ad boards with children and other community members to spread awareness on reuse, community support and create awareness to be responsible and think green and act now,” said Richa Bansal, founder of Ecobee.