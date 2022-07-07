Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his satisfaction in gender balance progress in the UAE and its implementation into the work culture, heralding a more prosperous future during a new stage under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed said that Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is one of the most influential advocates of women and their role as a major partner in the country’s development, advancing the approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the stage of empowerment led by the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan which witnessed numerous legal amendments and policies supporting gender balance.

Gender Balance Index

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honoured the winners of the Gender Balance Index for the Federal Government for 2022 in its fourth edition, which include three categories: the ‘Best Figure for Supporting Gender Balance’, the ‘Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance’, and the ‘Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance’.

He honoured Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in the category of the ‘Figure for Supporting Gender Balance’, and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received the Gender Balance medal on behalf of Her Highness.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid also honoured the Ministry of Culture and Youth for the category of the ‘Best Federal Entity for Supporting Gender Balance’ (on the ministries level). Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, received the UAE Gender Balance Seal.

He also honoured the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports for the category of the ‘ Federal Entity Supporting Gender Balance’ (at the level of entities), and Ali Muhammad bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the entity, received the UAE Gender Balance Seal.

His Highness also honoured the Ministry of Community Development in the category of the ‘Best Initiative for Supporting Gender Balance’ for the “Al Sana’a” initiative, and Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Ministry of Community Development received the honorary Seal.

Sheikha Fatima: a leading model worldwide

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid congratulated Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Mother of the Nation, praising Her Highness’ support and care for women socially, educationally and professionally, which laid a strong foundation for advancing the gender balance agenda in government, stressing that Her Highness’ efforts to empower women are recognised globally.

Sheikh Mohammed honoured Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, as the ‘Best Personality Supporting Gender Balance’ in recognition of her extraordinary efforts in supporting women locally, regionally and globally. Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, received the award on behalf of Sheikha Fatima.

He also congratulated the Ministry of Culture and Youth, the Ministry of Community Development, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports, praising their efforts in achieving impressive milestones that led to this recognition and their effective contributions in providing a work environment that supports gender balance and enhances the UAE’s global competitiveness.

The Vice President expressed his pride in the successes of Emirati women in various sectors and their positive impact on the development process over the past fifty years and their role in its ambitious visions to become the best country in the world across all fields.

His Highness praised the efforts of the UAE Gender Balance Council, headed by Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in embedding a gender balance culture into institutional work through impactful initiatives, which includes the implementation of the Gender Balance Index.

برئاسة محمد بن راشد .. مجلس الوزراء يعتمد إجازة التفرغ للعمل الحر للمواطنين وإقرار قروض سكنية بقيمة 2.4 مليار درهم للستة أشهر القادمة

The support of leadership

Sheikha Manal praised the support provided by the wise leadership and Sheikha Fatima to women in the UAE and their constant motivation, stressing that it represents an incentive to continue the journey towards more successes both at home and abroad. This journey will include new initiatives that the Council intends to launch in the next phase, as part of its strategic plan 2022-2026 approved by the UAE Cabinet in March under the chairmanship of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which aims to progress the UAE’s leadership and global influence in this field.

Commendations

The ‘Best Figure Supporting Gender Balance

’The first category is granted to figures who support gender balance and have played an influential role in achieving gender balance and offering equal opportunities to men and women, positively contributing to the UAE’s gender balance profile and global competitiveness reports in the region and worldwide. Sheikha Fatima was chosen for this category, in light of her efforts and influential role in supporting women over the past fifty years, especially in closing the education gap and enabling the UAE to rank first worldwide in that respect, as well as the role of Her Highness in the economic empowerment of Emirati women.

The Vice-President honoured the Ministry of Culture and Youth as the Best Federal Authority Supporting Gender Balance at the ministerial level. Noura Bint Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, received the award.

The second category

The second category is allocated to the best federal government entity that supports gender balance, and the evaluation of this category is linked to the government’s national indicators, which are based on three pillars: decision-making, education and experience, and the work environment to become a more attractive environment characterised by flexible working hours, work from home, nurseries in the workplace, and other initiatives, legislation and policies.

The Ministry of Culture and Youth (at the level of ministries) and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports (at the entities level) won the award in this category, and were awarded the Seal based on the results of the surveys and the practical steps and actions taken by each in this field.

برئاسة محمد بن راشد .. مجلس الوزراء يعتمد إجازة التفرغ للعمل الحر للمواطنين وإقرار قروض سكنية بقيمة 2.4 مليار درهم للستة أشهر القادمة

Best Supportive Initiative

The third category, dedicated to the best initiative supporting gender balance, is awarded to best practices, projects, policies and legislation supporting gender balance. The Ministry of Community Development won the Best Initiative award, for the ‘Al-Sana’a initiative’, a development project that supports productive Emirati families and the people of determination, enabling them to achieve economic and social stability through innovative technical and marketing programmes to establish micro-enterprises.

Evaluation