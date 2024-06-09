Dubai: The 1,800MW sixth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park based on the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model, which is under progress, will provide clean energy for approximately 540,000 residences and will reduce around 2.36 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually, it was revealed on Sunday.
The project, which was reviewed by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), will cover an area of 20 square kilometres. The 6th phase has achieved the lowest Levelised Cost Of Energy (LCOE) of $1.6215 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), it was disclosed.
Al Tayer was briefed about the progress of the 6th phase from Shuaa Energy officials.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world. The solar park’s capacity will exceed 5,000 megawatt by 2030, with investments totalling approximately Dh50 billion. Its development is in line the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.
The current production capacity at the solar park is 2,860MW and the total capacity under construction is 1,800MW. The 1,800MW sixth phase of the solar park will see the total production capacity increase to 4,660MW by 2026. DEWA will have around 27 per cent of the generation mix sourced from clean energy sources by 2030.
Al Tayer was accompanied by Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, and other DEWA officials during the review.