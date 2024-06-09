Al Tayer was briefed about the progress of the 6th phase from Shuaa Energy officials.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) being briefed about the progress of the solar park development. Image Credit: Supplied

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site solar park in the world. The solar park’s capacity will exceed 5,000 megawatt by 2030, with investments totalling approximately Dh50 billion. Its development is in line the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The current production capacity at the solar park is 2,860MW and the total capacity under construction is 1,800MW. The 1,800MW sixth phase of the solar park will see the total production capacity increase to 4,660MW by 2026. DEWA will have around 27 per cent of the generation mix sourced from clean energy sources by 2030.