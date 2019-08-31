His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Image Credit: Twitter

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Saturday wished students and education officials success as the new academic year starts in the UAE on Sunday, September 1.

In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed stated: "With the new academic year kicking off, we aspire and hope it will be a year full of excellence and creativity."

He added: "I wish all students a very fruitful and successful year. We expect they would adhere to the noble values ​​and make the most of knowledge and modern science."