Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received the Women’s Climbing Team of the UAE Armed Forces at Qasr Al Bahr.
Shaikh Mohammad welcomed the female mountaineer team, and praised their efforts to excel at the sport, which involves many challenges and difficulties.
The delegation expressed their thanks and appreciation for the support that His Highness provided them with, and for the wise leadership’s efforts to empower Emirati women in various fields and open new doors for them, which enabled them to grow their capabilities and skills, achieve their ambitions as well as log new achievements for the UAE.
The Women’s Climbing Team of the UAE Armed Forces completed the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, located in Tanzania, as well as Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in the Kingdom of Morocco, as well as Nepal’s Mira Peak, where they hoisted the UAE flag.