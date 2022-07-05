earthquake
Image Credit: NCM/Facebook

Abu Dhabi: A minor earthquake was recorded near Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday afternoon.

The 2.7 magnitude quake occurred at 3.59pm on Tuesday near Strait of Hormuz at a depth of 10 kilometers, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

It was not "felt by residents and had no effect in the UAE", the NCM said.