Abu Dhabi: A minor earthquake was recorded near Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday afternoon.
The 2.7 magnitude quake occurred at 3.59pm on Tuesday near Strait of Hormuz at a depth of 10 kilometers, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The earthquake was at a depth of 10km
Abu Dhabi: A minor earthquake was recorded near Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday afternoon.
The 2.7 magnitude quake occurred at 3.59pm on Tuesday near Strait of Hormuz at a depth of 10 kilometers, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.