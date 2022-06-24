1 of 17
A boat sits on the dried basin of the La Boca dam as more than half of Mexico faces moderate to severe drought conditions, in Santiago, Mexico.
Image Credit: REUTERS
An Iraqi Marsh Arab man walks on dry ground that was previously covered with water at the Chebayesh marsh in Dhi Qar province, Iraq.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A tree trunk lies on Po's dry riverbed as parts of Italy's longest river and largest reservoir of freshwater have dried up due to the worst drought in the last 70 years, in Boretto, Italy.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Cristina Mamani walks near an unused boat in Lake Poopo, Bolivia's second largest lake.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A view shows residential boat docks on dry land at Medina Lake outside of San Antonio as majority of Texas experiences drought amid an extreme heat wave hitting the state, in Medina County, Texas, US.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A dog walks through an almost dry river bed of Yamuna on a hot summer day in New Delhi, India.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A former dock is seen on a Salton Sea’s beach, with the water much further away, as California faces its worst drought since 1977, in Salton City, California.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A man walks on the dry riverbed of Sangone river, a tributary of the Po river, which experiences its worst drought for 70 years, in Beinasco, Turin, Italy.
Image Credit: REUTERS
Water recedes near Lone Rock Beach, a popular recreational area that used to be underwater, at Lake Powell, in Big Water, Utah.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A floating security barrier is seen at a section that used to be underwater at Lake Oroville, which is the second largest reservoir in California, near Oroville, California.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A man stands near the Ceresole Reale Lake, which provides water to the Piedmont region through a dam, dried following weeks of drought at the Gran Paradiso National Park, in Ceresole Reale, Italy, .March 24, 2022.
Image Credit: REUTERS
An aerial view shows low water levels at Lake Oroville, California.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A general view of the cracked earth of the Penuelas lake in Valparaiso, Chile.
Image Credit: REUTERS
An aerial view shows two wooden docks at the Jaguari dam, which is part of the Cantareira reservoir system, during a drought in Joanopolis, near Sao Paulo, Brazil..
Image Credit: REUTERS
Dust blows through the dried basin of the La Boca dam in Santiago, Mexico.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A bridge is seen at Jaguari dam which is part of the Cantareira reservoir system, during a drought in Piracaia, near Sao Paulo, Brazil.
Image Credit: REUTERS
A view shows a pond remaining of Lake Sawa, amid an ongoing drought, in Samawa city, Iraq.
Image Credit: REUTERS