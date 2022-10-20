DUBAI: The high security sense supported by the most advanced screening technologies enabled Dubai Customs inspectors to thwart smuggling of 12.5kg of marijuana at Dubai International Airport.
The consignment was being carried by a passenger coming from an African country.
Inspection officers at the Passenger Operations Department at Dubai International Airport were able to identify the suspicious bags after they passed the X-ray machines, which revealed their abnormal density. The bags were searched manually and the marijuana, which was hidden skilfully in the inner lining of the bags, was discovered and seized.
Two plastic bags that contained 2.9kg and 2.7kg of marijuana were hidden in the first bag, and the second bag had two packets that contained 3.4kg and 3.5kg of marijuana. The total weight was 12.5kg.
“These seizures reflect the integration and full coordination between the various customs units at the Dubai International Airport and the quick response to thwart any smuggling attempts and prevent the entry of narcotics as part of Dubai Customs vision to lead safe customs worldwide,” said Ibrahim Kamali, Director of Passenger Operations Department.
The operation started when one of the inspection officers suspected the luggage of a passenger coming from an African country. At the inspection area, the passenger was asked if he has anything to disclose, but he said there was nothing to disclose.
Al-Kamali applauded the inspection officers for their efficiency.