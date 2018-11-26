“Over 22,000 people will witness a celebration which takes them through a journey of the UAE’s history. They will visit the life of Shaikh Zayed as a young man, who was a leader with a brilliant vision, a love of life, and a strong will to change the nation around him,” he added, explaining how the live show will be a story of the late Shaikh Zayed and the progress of the UAE over the last 47 years.