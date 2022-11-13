Dubai: The 102nd Mahzooz weekly draw, which took place on Saturday, November 12, picked yet another Dh20 million winner, in addition to 1,613 other winners who collectively took home Dh21,550,550 in prize money.
The top prize winner will be felicitated at a dedicated press event as soon as the details have been identified. As many as 37 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1 million securing Dh27,027 each. As many as 1,573 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
The weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Mary from India and Eleuterio and Jennifer from the Philippines. The winning raffle numbers were23343768, 23453163 and 23523153 respectively.