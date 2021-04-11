A helicopter carrying M. A. Yusuff Ali, the chairman of UAE-headquartered multinational company Lulu Group, made an emergency landing in Kochi, the south Indian state of Kerala, on Sunday, according to Indian media reports.
There were seven people in the aircraft, including Yusuff Ali and his wife. All passegers are safe, but have minor injuries and have been taken to hospital, according to reports.
The helicopter made a forced landing into a deserted land near the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean studies near Panagad.